PHOTOS: 20 Suleja tanker explosion victims admitted to Abuja Specialist Hospital

In response to President Bola Tinubu's directive for expedited medical attention, 20 victims of the recent Suleja fuel tanker explosion have been transferred to the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital, Abuja.

Two more patients are receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi.

The Federal Government facilitated the transfers to ensure the victims received specialised care.

Each patient was accompanied by a nurse and family members, guaranteeing seamless transitions to the tertiary medical centres.

The Niger State Government lauded the Federal Government’s swift action.

“We are deeply grateful for this timely intervention, which underscores the government’s commitment to the welfare of its citizens,” a spokesperson said.

Rabiu Ibrahim, Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, affirmed the Federal Government’s dedication to monitoring the victims’ recovery.

“The Ministry will provide Nigerians with timely updates as this situation progresses,” he stated.

The Suleja tanker explosion , which caused significant casualties, has drawn nationwide attention.

This latest intervention highlights the Federal Government’s proactive approach to handling the aftermath of the tragedy.

The victims' transfer represents a crucial step toward their recovery and demonstrates the importance of intergovernmental coordination in responding to emergencies.