Cross River to receive 2 new aircraft in March to boost State airline

The Cross River Government, says it will take delivery of two new aircraft in March as part of plans to boost the state airline company.

Gov. Bassey Otu disclosed this at a media parley with journalists in Calabar on Tuesday.

Otu said that the plan to resuscitate the state airline was to provide an alternative transportation system as well as a travelling experience for residents and visitors to the state.

Regretting that residents and visitors to Cross River were having trouble with flying to the state due to flight delays and cancellations, he noted that these would change when Calli Air came back on board.

We have worked on the engines of the other aircraft we have, and we are also in the process of receiving an additional two by March.

We are working to have the biggest airline in the country and ultimately solve the Calabar route challenge. We are hoping to fly beyond Nigeria when this starts, he said.

The governor noted that with the cost of fuel and the state of federal roads in Cross River, his administration was on the verge of developing the rail system.

He revealed that the Obudu cargo and passenger airport was receiving priority attention to provide an alternative to the flying public.

According to him, this brings us to the reason why we will soon be launching the state transport master policy.

He explained that in carrying out the new policy, he tapped into the blueprints developed by his predecessors.

God has afforded us the opportunity to buy into the experiences of our predecessors; they did not do badly, all that is needed, is fresh breath by injecting modern values to some of these policies that have lost value with time.