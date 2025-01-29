Max Air suffers tyre burst in Kano - update on 53 passengers released

A Max Air Boeing 737 aircraft suffered a tyre burst upon landing at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) on Tuesday night, January 28, forcing a temporary runway closure.

Flight VM1605 (registration 5N-MBD) arrived from Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos at 10:57 PM and experienced a tyre burst.

All 53 passengers and crew members were evacuated without injuries despite the incident.

Authorities confirmed that the aircraft lost its nose landing gear tyre during the landing.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has ordered a thorough runway inspection before reopening it for operations.

The aircraft was eventually removed from the runway and relocated to Taxiway B at 4:28 AM on Wednesday, January 29.

However, flight disruptions are expected as the runway remains closed for further checks.

Max Air apology

In response to the incident, Max Air apologised to affected passengers, stating, "We regret the inconvenience caused and are working closely with aviation authorities to ensure safety and operational efficiency."

The airline also promised to provide updates on flight schedules. The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

This marks yet another incident involving Max Air’s fleet.

In May 2023, the same aircraft suffered multiple tyre bursts in Abuja, and in July 2024, another Max Air Boeing 737 experienced a similar issue during takeoff at Yola Airport.

Industry experts have expressed concerns over repeated safety incidents involving the airline.

The NCAA had previously conducted audits on Max Air, identifying maintenance and safety violations, yet the airline has continued its operations.