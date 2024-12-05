Deputy governor, over 100 passengers survive Max Air engine fire incident

Borno State Deputy Governor Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur and over 100 passengers narrowly escaped a potential tragedy on Wednesday evening, December 4, when a Max Air aircraft caught fire mid-air due to an engine failure.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m., shortly after the aircraft took off from Maiduguri International Airport en route to Abuja.

Security expert Zagazola Makama revealed on X that the engine failure resulted from a bird strike approximately 10 minutes into the flight.

In a decisive response, the pilot and crew executed an emergency landing back at Maiduguri Airport.

Their swift actions ensured the safety of everyone on board, averting a catastrophic outcome. Despite the safe landing, panic ensued among the passengers.

Many chose to retrieve their luggage and abandon the journey rather than board a replacement flight.

“The experience was terrifying. Everyone was on edge,” a passenger remarked.

Max Air management swiftly mobilised an alternative aircraft from Kano, which successfully transported the willing passengers, including Deputy Governor Kadafur, to Abuja later that night.