Deputy governor, over 100 passengers survive Max Air engine fire incident

Borno State Deputy Governor Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur and over 100 passengers narrowly escaped a potential tragedy on Wednesday evening, December 4, when a Max Air aircraft caught fire mid-air due to an engine failure.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m., shortly after the aircraft took off from Maiduguri International Airport en route to Abuja.
Security expert Zagazola Makama revealed on X that the engine failure resulted from a bird strike approximately 10 minutes into the flight.
In a decisive response, the pilot and crew executed an emergency landing back at Maiduguri Airport.
Their swift actions ensured the safety of everyone on board, averting a catastrophic outcome. Despite the safe landing, panic ensued among the passengers.
Many chose to retrieve their luggage and abandon the journey rather than board a replacement flight.
“The experience was terrifying. Everyone was on edge,” a passenger remarked.
Max Air management swiftly mobilised an alternative aircraft from Kano, which successfully transported the willing passengers, including Deputy Governor Kadafur, to Abuja later that night.
The airline is yet to issue a detailed statement on the incident but is commended for its quick response in managing the crisis.