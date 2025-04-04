Court restrains Akpoti-Uduaghan, Akpabio from media interviews in pending case

The Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja on Friday, restrained Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan; the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and others from granting media interviews while the suit filed by Natasha is still pending before the court.

The new judge, Justice Binta Nyako, gave the order during the hearing of the suit filed by the suspended senator to stop the Senate from investigating her.

Justice Nyako ordered that no party or counsel in the suit should grant media interviews pending the hearing and determination of the case.

There should be no press interview by all parties and counsel as regards the subject matter of this case; no streaming or social media post as regards this case.

There should be no TV interviews as regard this. There should be total media blockage, the judge held.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported on Thursday that the Chief Judge of FHC, Justice John Tsoho, had reassigned the case to Justice Nyako.