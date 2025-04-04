No going back on Akpoti-Uduagha’s recall process – Constituents

Some determined constituents of Kogi Central Senatorial District on Thursday vowed never to back down on the recall process of Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the National Assembly.

Instead, they insisted that they would fine-tune the process.

The constituents, in a statement issued on Thursday by Salihu Habib, said there was no going back on their resolve to bring the Kogi senator back home.

They, however, thanked the Independent National Electoral Commission for validating 208,132 (43.86%) signatures in the petition earlier submitted to it for Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recall.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the renewed determination by the concerned constituents was a sequel to INEC’s declaration of some defects in the recall petition they had hitherto presented to it.

INEC had, in a statement on its X handle on Thursday said the petition failed to meet the minimum requirement prescribed by the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The constituents, who are registered voters of Kogi Central, said that they had mobilised more than the 50 per cent plus one threshold of registered voters and submitted their petition with full documentation.

They, however, noted that the validation of 43.86% by INEC was a confirmation that Kogi Central constituents had rejected the senator.

Apparently, INEC cancelled not less than 35,000 signatures from the administrative signatures collected.

We will liaise with INEC within the full ambits of the constitution and regulations to demand for transparency in the handling of our petition.

We have utmost confidence in the commission not to subject the recall process to ambiguity or administrative opacity, they said.

They expressed gratitude to INEC for proving naysayers, who queried the authenticity of their figures, wrong.

We thank INEC for making it clear that the bulk of the people of Kogi Central are behind us and that we did not import a crowd like a desperate, embattled lawmaker, they said.

The petitioners insisted that the recall of Akpoti-Uduaghan “for misconduct and divisiveness” was non-negotiable.

We are firm in our resolve to restore dignified and collaborative representation to Kogi Central senatorial district. We will no longer indulge someone who will do and say anything just to remain politically relevant.

The whole of Nigeria watched her deceptive rally last Tuesday where she openly made comments capable of setting, not just Kogi State, but Nigeria ablaze.