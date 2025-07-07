Court fines Senator Natasha ₦5m for contempt

The Federal High Court in Abuja has upheld the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, affirming that the 10th Senate acted within its constitutional rights.

Justice Binta Nyako, who delivered the ruling on 3 July 2025, also found the Kogi Central lawmaker in contempt of court and fined her ₦5 million.

She was ordered to issue a genuine public apology within seven days.

The embattled senator was suspended on 6 March for what the Senate described as “gross misconduct”.

She later alleged political victimisation and accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment, a claim both the Senate and the court dismissed as unfounded.

In her ruling, Justice Nyako stated, “The Senate President acted within his powers under Section 6(2) of the Senate Standing Orders in reassigning her seat. The senator’s refusal to comply was a clear breach of legislative protocol.”

The court further found Senator Natasha’s 27 April Facebook post, a satirical “apology” directed at the Senate President, to be in contempt of an earlier restraining order.

“The post was a clear act of ridicule against both the judiciary and the Senate President,” Justice Nyako ruled.

Court fines Natasha

High Court [Getty Images]

In addition to the ₦5 million fine payable to the Federal Government, Natasha must publish a formal apology in two national newspapers and on her Facebook page.

Observers have described the judgement as a landmark affirmation of parliamentary discipline.

While Natasha insists her suspension was linked to her gender advocacy, critics argue she has consistently disregarded both legal boundaries and procedural norms.