LEAP Africa Announces Sipa 2025: Positioning Africa as Global Sector of Innovation & Possibility

LEAP Africa, a trailblazer in youth leadership and social innovation, has announced the 12th edition of its flagship Social Innovators Programme and Awards (SIPA), scheduled for November 25, 2025, at Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The 2025 convening, themed “Africa as THE Sector: Maximising Possibilities through Technology, Finance, and Policy,” will bring together over 200 innovators, policymakers, investors, and private sector partners from across the continent. SIPA 2025 aims to advance youth-led innovation, foster cross-sector collaboration, and position Africa as a global hub for sustainable development solutions.

The theme seeks to reimagine Africa not as an emerging market but as a sector of innovation, growth, and possibility. By exploring the intersections of technology, finance, and policy, SIPA 2025 will challenge stakeholders to accelerate systems change, unlock new pathways for inclusive prosperity, and amplify African ingenuity on the global stage. The convening will focus on driving tangible outcomes from investment in innovation ecosystems to stronger partnerships and policy influence that enable youth-led transformation.

Speaking on the significance of the theme, Kehinde Ayeni, Executive Director of LEAP Africa, noted, “Africa is not a peripheral player; it is the sector of opportunity, creativity, and transformation. At LEAP Africa, we are intentional about positioning young African innovators as architects of a redefined global order. More than a convening, SIPA is a movement that challenges us to believe that Africa’s ingenuity can and must set the agenda for the future.”

Since its inception in 2013, SIPA has brought stakeholders together on impact investing and moved the conversation from Hype to Impact. Therefore, SIPA 2025 promises an immersive experience, including a Pre-Conference Mixer connecting funders, innovators, and ecosystem leaders; a Partner Breakfast Dialogue designed to spark collaboration; and an Interactive Solution Lab focused on unlocking opportunities through technology, finance, and policy innovation.

This year’s conference will feature distinguished speakers, including Elhadji Malick SOUMARE, Deputy Chief of Party, Entrepreneuriat & Investissement, Senegal; Ms Naomi Emeka Nwokolo, Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network Nigeria; Ruby Igwe, Country Director, ALX Africa; Abimbola Ogundare, Chief Operating Officer, Deloitte Africa Consulting; and Karina Karunwi/Awa Daffe, Regional Head, ANDE West Africa and Francophone.

Over the past decade, SIPA convenings have served as a platform for collaboration, connecting young changemakers with mentors, investors, and enablers who continue to shape Africa’s innovation landscape. So far, the Social Innovators Programme has supported over 290 social innovators, transforming more than 4 million lives across 15 African countries and generating over $6 million in funding and revenue.

The SIPA Awards Ceremony will close the convening by celebrating excellence through categories such as the Outstanding Innovator Award, the Social Impact Award, the Seyi Bickersteth Award, and the Innocent Chukwuma Prize.

LEAP Africa invites corporate organisations, development agencies, and government institutions to partner on SIPA 2025 by sponsoring the event, facilitating Solution Labs, and championing youth-led transformation across the continent.

ABOUT LEAP AFRICA

LEAP Africa is a youth-focused leadership development organisation committed to raising leaders who will transform Africa. Through interventions across Education, Entrepreneurship, Employability, Active Citizenship, and Health & Wellbeing, LEAP Africa equips and empowers youth to lead ethically and drive positive change in their communities. With over one million direct beneficiaries across 26 Nigerian states and eight African countries, LEAP Africa continues to build an inclusive and thriving Africa driven by dynamic, innovative, and ethical youth leaders.

ABOUT SIPA

The Social Innovators Programme and Awards (SIPA) is LEAP Africa’s flagship initiative dedicated to empowering, celebrating, and showcasing young changemakers across the continent. Since 2013, SIPA has supported more than 290 social entrepreneurs in over 15 African countries, connecting them with mentors, investors, and networks that enhance their impact and sustainability. The annual SIPA convening brings together leaders, innovators, and policymakers to co-create solutions and shape the future of social innovation in Africa.

Media Contact:

Hembadoon Inyamkume

Communications & PR Manager, LEAP Africa

hinyamkume@leapafrica.org

+23408119652975

www.youthdayofservice.org

