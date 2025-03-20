BREAKING: Senate backs emergency rule in Rivers State

The Nigerian Senate has officially approved President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, aligning with the House of Representatives in invoking constitutional powers to address the state’s political crisis.

With this approval, President Tinubu now has the mandate to enforce emergency measures in the state, though the situation must be reviewed periodically and cannot extend beyond six months without further legislative intervention.

The National Assembly has also set up a joint committee from both chambers to oversee the governance of Rivers State during the emergency period.

This committee will monitor the implementation of emergency measur es and ensure adherence to constitutional provisions.

In addition, the Senate has resolved to establish a mediation committee consisting of prominent Nigerians to facilitate dialogue and work toward a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

The decision underscores the growing concerns over political instability in Rivers State and the federal government’s commitment to restoring order.