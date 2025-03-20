BREAKING: Political tension deepens as Reps endorse emergency rule in Rivers

The House of Representatives has voted in support of President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, solidifying the six-month suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and members of the state’s House of Assembly.

President Tinubu’s declaration on Tuesday, March 18, came in response to the ongoing political crisis in Rivers, sparking a heated debate nationwide.

While opposition groups and political stakeholders criticised the move, the House of Representatives has now backed the emergency rule.

During a session in Abuja on Thursday, March 20, 240 lawmakers participated in a voice vote supporting the President’s decision.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas presided over the session, confirming the legislative endorsement of the emergency measure.

The declaration of emergency rule in Rivers has sharply divided public opinion.

Critics argue that it sets a dangerous precedent for democracy, while supporters insist it is necessary to restore stability in the troubled state.

With the House of Representatives’ approval, the federal government now has full authority to administer Rivers State without elected leadership for the next six months.