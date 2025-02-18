BREAKING: Nigeria mourns as elder statesman Edwin Clark dies at 97

Nigeria has lost one of its most influential elder statesmen, Chief (Dr.) Senator Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, who passed away at the age of 97 on Monday, February 17, 2025.

The news was confirmed in a statement issued by Prof. C. C. Clark on behalf of the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo, Delta State.

“The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce the passing of Chief (Dr.) Sen. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark OFR, CON on Monday 17th February, 2025. The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family,” the statement read.

Clark’s passing comes just days after the death of another revered elder statesman , Afenifere leader Ayo Adebanjo, who was 96.

Edwin Clark's legacy

A towering figure in Nigerian politics, Clark served as Federal Commissioner for Information during General Yakubu Gowon’s administration and played a pivotal role in advocating for the rights of the Niger Delta region.

As the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), he was a relentless champion for resource control, regional development, and the interests of the South-South geopolitical zone.

A passionate advocate for justice and equity, Clark was instrumental in shaping discourse around Nigeria’s federal structure and was deeply respected across political divides.

His commitment to the upliftment of the Ijaw people and the Niger Delta earned him reverence as a father figure and political icon.