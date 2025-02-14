BREAKING: Yoruba leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo dies at 96

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, a prominent leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, died on Friday aged 96.

He is survived by his 94-year-old wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, as well as children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The family of Pa Adebanjo confirmed his passing in a statement, disclosing that he passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, February 14, 2025, at his residence in Lekki, Lagos State.

The statement reads: “With a heart full of gratitude for a selfless life spent in the service of God, the nation and humanity, we announce the passing on of our beloved patriarch, Chief Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo.

“He died peacefully this morning, Friday, February 14, 2025 at his Lekki, Lagos Nigeria home at the age of 96.

“The foremost nationalist, elder statesman, distinguished lawyer, very distinct politician, apostle of true federalism, former organising secretary of Action Group and the national leader of Afenifere is survived by his 94 year-old wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“We will forever cherish his commitment to fighting for truth, equity and justice. His belief and struggle for a truly independent and progressive Nigeria was total and this he fought for until he breathed his last breath.

“The family is consulting with Papa’s friends, associates, numerous interest groups across the length and breadth of Nigeria and beyond, to fine tune plans for a befitting funeral details which will be communicated in due course.

“A condolence register is open at his residence in Lagos (8, Ayo Adebanjo Close, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos) and his country home in Isanya Ogbo, near Ijebu Ode Ogun State.”

The statement was signed on behalf of the family by Mrs. Ayotunde Atteh (nee Ayo-Adebanjo), Mrs. Adeola Azeez (nee Ayo-Adebanjo), and Mr. Obafemi Ayo-Adebanjo.

Pa Adebanjo, a former organising secretary of the Action Group and a vocal proponent of restructuring in Nigeria, dedicated his life to the pursuit of truth, justice, and an equitable society.