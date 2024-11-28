A Finnish court has set May 2025 as the date for potential terrorism-related charges against Simon Ekpa, the self-proclaimed Prime Minister of Biafra.

The announcement was made by Mikko Laaksonen, Senior Detective Superintendent at Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation.

“Due to the ongoing investigation, no further details can be disclosed. The date for bringing up possible charges by the prosecution was set by the district court to May 2025,” Laaksonen confirmed.

Ekpa, who was arrested last Thursday alongside four others, is under investigation for various terror-related offences, including incitement to violence and financing terrorism.

Following his arrest, the Päijät-Häme District Court remanded Ekpa in custody on charges of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent.

Laaksonen also revealed that Ekpa and Finnish authorities could request a re-evaluation of the remand in two weeks.

“In a basic situation regarding the remand, the next possible hearing can be held no earlier than two weeks from the previous hearing, should the parties in question seek for the matter to be re-evaluated by the district court,” he explained.

Ekpa’s case has drawn significant attention due to his involvement in Biafra separatist activities.