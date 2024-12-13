Benue Police arrest JOSTUM lecturer for masterminding kidnap of ASUU Chairman’s wife

The Police Command in Benue has arrested Dr Tersagh Ichor, a lecturer with Joseph Saawuan Tarka University Makurdi (JOSTUM), for allegedly masterminding the kidnap of Mrs Susan Anyagh. The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Sewuese Anene, disclosed in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Makurdi.

According to the PPRO, Mrs Anyagh, who is the wife of the chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), JOSTUM chapter, was kidnapped on 7th December in Makurdi. Anene said that she was kidnapped along Otukpo Road, in Makurdi, and taken hostage in her car to an unknown destination. She further stated that the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, Steve Yabanet, immediately ordered all patrol officers and checkpoints to ensure her rescue and arrest those involved.

The PPRO explained that at about 2 pm on the same date, another piece of information was received along Yandev-Ugbema road that the victim was attacked by her abductors and left unconscious by the roadside. According to her, the victim was identified and rushed to the Primary Healthcare Clinic, Ameladu, for treatment, where she later regained consciousness.

Anyagh told the police that while she was driving from the NNPC Mega Station, Kanshio, where she went to collect money from her customer, she was flagged down at Otukpo Road by persons who claimed to be in need, and she stopped to render help. “They quickly jumped into her car and pointed a gun at her, ordering her to drive towards the Wurukum area. “Immediately, she looked outside the car and saw her husband’s colleague, Dr Tersagh Ichor of JOSTUM, standing by the car; she beckoned to him for help, but he turned his back and walked away. “While moving in the vehicle, her abductors received a call from Ichor ordering that she should be killed, and she became agitated. “When they sighted a police checkpoint ahead that was checking vehicles, they decided to reverse to a hidden place. “They parked the car, brought her out, collected the sum of ₦1,350,000 she had in the car, opened the car boot, and took a vehicle jack, which they used to hit the back of her neck, and she fell,” she added.