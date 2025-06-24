“Avoid government buildings, military sites in Abuja” – US issues security warning

The United States Mission in Nigeria has issued a fresh security directive, barring all U.S. Embassy employees and their family members from making non-official visits to Nigerian military sites and other government buildings in Abuja.

This decision, according to a statement from the Embassy, was taken in response to increased security concerns stemming from current global developments.

While no specific threat was mentioned, the U.S. Mission said the restriction is a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of its personnel.

The statement read in part, “Due to increased security concerns arising from current global developments, US Mission Nigeria informs US citizens that all US Embassy employees and their families are prohibited from non-official travel to a Nigerian military site or other government venue in Abuja at this time.

“Actions to take: Stay alert in public places, with particular attention to locations and venues where Westerners, expatriates, and government officials frequent.

“Avoid large gatherings and consider limiting unnecessary travel. Avoid predictable routines. Familiarise yourself with emergency exits when you enter buildings. Review your personal security plans.”

This is not the first time the U.S. has issued such advisories in Nigeria. Similar alerts have been circulated in the past, particularly during periods of political tension, high-profile events, or increased terror-related risks.

The U.S. Mission also urged American citizens to register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for real-time updates and emergency assistance.