'They can go to hell': NSA Ribadu reacts as Canadian Embassy denies Defence Chief visa

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has strongly criticised the Canadian government for denying visas to Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, and other senior military officers.

The affected officials were scheduled to attend an event in Canada honouring war veterans, but only a portion of the Nigerian delegation was granted entry, triggering diplomatic concerns.

Speaking at the inaugural annual lecture of the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Security Studies (AANISS) in Abuja on Thursday, February 13, Ribadu described the move as “disrespectful” and reaffirmed the need for Nigeria to assert its independence.

“Thank you for having the courage to say Canada denied you visas. They can go to hell,” Ribadu stated, expressing frustration over the snub.

“Even though it’s painful and disrespectful, we are peaceful and strong, and I agree with you that it is time to fix our country. Yet, this is another reason we must work hard to make Nigeria thrive.”

'Every disappointment is a blessing' - CDS Musa

Musa, who also spoke at the event, lamented the development, calling it disappointing but a reminder for Nigeria to reinforce its sovereignty.

“Every disappointment is a blessing. Yesterday, I was meant to be in Canada for an event to honour our veterans, those who were injured during battles, and we were supposed to be there.

"We were invited with our team. Half of us have gone, and half have been denied. It’s very disappointing,” Musa said.

He stressed that Nigeria should no longer be taken for granted, adding, “It’s a clear reminder that the country must stand on its own, stand strong as a nation.”

Ribadu commended Musa’s leadership in addressing security challenges, urging continued cooperation among security agencies to strengthen national resilience.

The visa denial has sparked questions about Canada’s stance towards Nigerian military officials and its broader diplomatic relations with Nigeria.