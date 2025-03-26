Atiku set to break silence on national affairs amid political uncertainty

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has renewed calls for urgent restructuring in Nigeria, warning that failure to act could leave future generations disenfranchised.

Speaking at a coalition meeting in Yola on Tuesday, March 25, the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate stressed that restructuring is essential for Nigerians to fully enjoy democracy.

Atiku expressed deep concern over the country’s current trajectory, emphasising the need for immediate action.

“If we do not restructure this country now, our children will become strangers in their own land,” he cautioned.

The former vice president hinted at a significant political move, stating that while he was not ready to reveal details, he would soon break his silence on Nigeria’s pressing issues.

“The time will come when I will speak extensively on national affairs, but for now, I urge Nigerians to stay vigilant and committed to securing the future of our nation,” he said.

The meeting brought together influential political figures, including Senator Ishaku Abbo, who reaffirmed Atiku’s leadership and influence beyond party affiliations.

“Atiku remains a central political figure in Nigeria, and his supporters will continue to align with him regardless of political differences,” Abbo stated.

Representatives of all 21 local government areas of Adamawa State attended the event, including key members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) aligned with Senator Aishatu Binani, the APC’s 2023 governorship candidate.