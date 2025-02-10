VIDEO: Atiku, hold secret talks with Obasanjo ahead of 2027

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Monday led a delegation of opposition leaders to a closed-door meeting with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo at his hilltop residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Former Cross River State Governor Liyel Imoke, Senator Abdul Ningi, and former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal accompanied Atiku.

The purpose of the meeting remains unclear, but it comes amid growing speculation that opposition politicians are strategising for the 2027 presidential election.

A source familiar with the development described the meeting as “a significant political discussion,” hinting at a possible alliance against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku, who served as Obasanjo’s deputy from 1999 to 2007, lost to President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.

Despite multiple attempts at the presidency, the 78-year-old politician remains a key player in Nigeria’s opposition.

Although details of the discussion were not disclosed, political analysts believe the meeting could signal renewed efforts by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to regroup and strengthen its chances in 2027.

Neither Atiku nor Obasanjo has issued an official statement regarding the meeting.