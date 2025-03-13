Rivers lawmakers demand DSS investigation over chief judge’s age controversy

The Rivers State House of Assembly has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate Justice Simeon Amadi, the state's chief judge, over allegations of age falsification.

During Thursday’s plenary, the leader of the House, Hon. Major Jack, presented certain documents to the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, prompting lawmakers to debate the issue.

Deputy Speaker Hon. Dumle Maol raised concerns over the documents' contents, alleging that they indicated a case of age forgery against the Chief Judge.

“These documents before me simply say that the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Simeon Amadi, falsified his age in service,” Maol stated.

"Mr Speaker, that is a very serious allegation, and I do hope that this House takes legislative notice.”

Following deliberations, the Assembly resolved to write to the DSS, urging the security agency to launch an investigation and report back on their findings.

Speaker Amaewhule, in his remarks, underscored the significance of the allegations and the need for due process.

“The documents are only suggesting a case of age falsification by the honourable Chief Judge of the state, Simeon Amadi,” Amaewhule noted. “What it means is that there has to be an investigation to that effect.”