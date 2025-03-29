Abiola Odutayo, suspect in death of Bumpa co-founder Teejay Opayele arraigned

Abiola Adams-Odutayo, the suspect in connection with the death of the co-founder of Bumpa, Adetunji Opayele, popularly known as Teejay, has been arraigned by the Police.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed the development in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on X on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Hundeyin said Odutayo was arraigned on March 12, 2025, at Court 1, Tinubu, following her discharge from the hospital.

The suspect is facing charges of reckless and careless driving on a public highway, which resulted in the death of Opayele.

The Police Spokesman added that the court granted the suspect bail, and the case has been adjourned until April 16, 2025.

“We #LagosPoliceNG acknowledge public concerns regarding the tragic accident that claimed the life of Adetunji Opayele (Teejay) on March 4, 2025. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and all who have been affected by this loss," the statement partly read.

“We can confirm that following a thorough investigation, Abiola Odutayo ‘f’ was arraigned in Court 1, Tinubu on March 12, 2025, after she was discharged from hospital, for driving on a ‘public highway in a reckless and careless manner without due care and attention to other road users and caus[ing] the death of one Tunji Opayele ‘m’ aged 32 and thereby committed an offence…’

“The court granted her bail and adjourned the case till April 16, 2025.

“The Lagos State Police Command remains committed to transparency, fairness, and justice,” he stated.

Nigerians outraged over Teejay's death

The Police announcement comes amid widespread outrage among Nigerians over the circumstances of Teejay's death on March 4, 2025, after a collision on Ozumba Mbadiwe, Lagos.

Odutayo, who knocked the deceased down from his motorcycle on Lagos Island, allegedly failed to yield and refused to assist the critically injured Teejay.

She was reported to have cited concerns about staining her car as the reason for abandoning the deceased.

Bystanders tried unsuccessfully to find medical help as several hospitals reportedly refused to administer treatment.

Over 35,000 Nigerians have signed a petition demanding justice for Teejay, with many asking the authorities to prefer more severe charges against the suspect, including manslaughter, rather than the reckless driving charge.