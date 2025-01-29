Aba Cemetery a hub for fake wines, beverages in Africa, NAFDAC closes market again

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has for the second time, shut down Aba, Cemetery Market in Abia State for the sale of fake bottles of wines and beverages.

This is contained in a statement signed by the agency Director-General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

Adeyeye said that the cemetery market was regarded as the most dreaded and hitherto safe haven for the largest cartel ring for the manufacture of fake wines and beverages in Africa.

She said that NAFDAC's decisive move was aimed at curbing the circulation of fake and substandard bottles of wine and beverages in Nigeria.

The NAFDAC boss said that the operation was carried out in conjunction with the military, Department of State Security (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

According to Adeyeye, some of the nefarious activities of the counterfeiters included the manufacturing of all kinds of adulterated products, especially bottles of wine of different brands.

The NAFDAC boss listed some of the wines as Seaman Schnapps, Henessy, Carlo Rossi, Jenney, Chelsea London Dry Gin, Schnapp Dry Gin, McDowells, and Black labels.

Others are Gordons, Martell, Campari, Smirnoff Ice, Eva Non-Alcoholic Drink, Evra Non-Alcoholic Drink, Cartel and others.

The NAFDAC boss said that in the extensive operation, the agency raided over 240 shops which turned factories where harmful products were being produced and marketed. Adeyeye said;

The shops turned factories are very filthy, using water from very unhygienic sources, harmful chemicals, saccharin, colouring, dirty recycled bottles and cloned packaging materials of other brands.

The adulteration of alcoholic beverages by criminal elements in the country is done by mixing cheaper sources of sugar and starch, besides grapes or fruit, and other harmful chemicals unsuitable for human consumption.

Over 1,500 cartons of fake and substandard products were destroyed during the operation.

The street value of the confiscated and destroyed fake products in 2023 is estimated at over ₦750,000,000.

The estimated value of products mopped up during the December 15, 2024, operation is ₦5 billion.

The products being revalidated and mopped up include: Soft and carbonated drinks such as Fanta, Coca-Cola, Schweppes, Lacasera, Sprite, Hollandia Yoghurt, Super Commando Energy Drink, Feyrouz and Amstel Malta.

Aside from drinks, there are fake home beverages such as: Peak Sachet Milk, Cowbell Sachet Milk, Peak Chocolate Drink, Miksi Sachet Milk, Cadbury Chocolate Drink and Ovaltine,”.

The NAFDAC boss said that prior to the evacuation of these products, they were being produced in the market and neatly packaged and sold to unsuspecting consumers.

She, however, on behalf of NAFDAC management, appreciated the support of Gov. Alex Otti, Abia State Governor for making the project “Operation Clean UP Aba” possible.

She said that the Mayor of Aba South the interim management committee of the market and other stakeholders have been working assiduously with NAFDAC on the project leading to the discovery of another three major warehouses.

Adeyeye said that the warehouse stockpiling expired HOLLANDIA YOGHURT for revalidation on 22 January 2025.