A National Call to Action on Women’s Health and Future

Across the country, too many girls are leaving school early, women are suffering birth complications that could have been prevented, and too many families are left without the right information and healthcare they need. These are not isolated cases; they are the daily reality for millions of Nigerians.

That is why Shift the Needle has been launched with a simple but urgent message: “Together, we rise. Let’s shift the needle; Fund Family Planning.”

At its core, Shift the Needle recognizes that family planning is not just a health intervention. It is a catalyst for equity, opportunity, and dignity. It ensures that:

Girls stay in classrooms and fulfil their highest potential, rather than becoming mothers before they are ready. Women have agency to plan their families and therefore sit at leadership tables. Families are stronger, economies are healthier, and nations are more resilient when women are empowered with knowledge and choice.

Family planning is about choice and access. When women are empowered with knowledge and access to healthcare, families are stronger, communities are healthier, and the whole nation benefits. Family Planning is, however, not about women and girls alone; it also enables men to share responsibility for controlling family size and improving family well-being while also protecting their health.

Nigeria currently faces a family planning funding gap for FP commodities of approximately $26 million. This shortfall is not just a number. It translates to a lack of adequate healthcare services and a reduction in information and access. It means classrooms with empty seats, and opportunities lost for entire families.

Shift the Needle is calling on Nigerians from every walk of life — policymakers, parents, health workers, young people, and community leaders — to not just speak up for women’s health and family futures but to also take action.

I believe when we invest in women, we’re not just changing one life, we’re shaping families, communities, generations. Adesua Etomi-Wellington, one of the campaign’s champions, said.

Knowledge and access remain central to progress: Information is not just power, it can save lives. Access to healthcare gives women choices, dignity, and a stronger future.

Another Campaign Champion, Folu Storms said; When a woman has autonomy, when she has access, when she has a say, entire communities are stronger.

Since its launch on September 29th, Shift the Needle has been driving conversations across major media outlets, social platforms, and through the voices of Nigerian champions and Advocacy partners for women’s health including TOS Foundation, Hacey Health and FP2030 North, West & Central Africa Hub Together, they continue to amplify one truth: when women thrive, Nigeria thrives.

Join thousands of Nigerians standing for the health of women, girls and families. Join the conversation and speak up for women’s health and their futures using the hashtag #shifttheneedle

About Shift the Needle Campaign

Shift the Needle is a national movement for women’s health and equity in Nigeria. By raising awareness, amplifying voices, and mobilizing action, it seeks to ensure that every girl and woman has the knowledge, tools, and opportunities to shape her future.

