Gov Aiyedatiwa approves ₦35 million empowerment fund for widows of fallen heroes

Your efforts are so visible and highly remarkable as our dear Sunshine State has been adjudged one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

We shall continue to provide the needed support within our limited resources to assist you in the discharge of your constitutional roles.

Let me remind all of us that it is our duty to see to the security of our environment as we cannot leave security matters entirely in the hands of security agencies.

I, therefore, charge you all to be vigilant and say something whenever you see anything strange within your vicinity.

This is the only way we can assist the security agencies to quickly nip in the bud any security challenge that can snowball into catastrophic situation