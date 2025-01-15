Gov Aiyedatiwa approves ₦35 million empowerment fund for widows of fallen heroes

Ondo State Government on Wednesday announced the approval of ₦35 million empowerment fund for widows of fallen heroes.
Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state made the announcement at the final parade and laying of wreaths to commemorate the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Akure. Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Olayide Adelami, said 61 widows benefited in 2024 while 51 had been shortlisted as part of the first batch for 2025.
The governor, while assuring that the empowerment process would be a continuous one, appreciated the military and all the security agencies, including the Amotekun Corps.
He particularly commended them for providing the needed support to complement the efforts of the regular security agencies in the protection of lives and property in the state. He said;
Your efforts are so visible and highly remarkable as our dear Sunshine State has been adjudged one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.
We shall continue to provide the needed support within our limited resources to assist you in the discharge of your constitutional roles.
Let me remind all of us that it is our duty to see to the security of our environment as we cannot leave security matters entirely in the hands of security agencies.
I, therefore, charge you all to be vigilant and say something whenever you see anything strange within your vicinity.
This is the only way we can assist the security agencies to quickly nip in the bud any security challenge that can snowball into catastrophic situation
Aiyedatiwa said as part of the government’s commitment, the state had launched the Emblem Appeal with the sum of ₦4 million, aside from the donations from other well-wishers both at the individual and institutional levels.
Speaking in an interview, the Chairman of Nigerian Legion, Ondo State Council, Retired Col. Olu Apata, described the event as an annual one to remember and honour the fallen heroes and the serving ones.
Apata lauded the state government’s efforts at prioritising the welfare of its members, just as he commended it for the disbursement of loans to wives of the fallen heroes. Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Lola Fagbemi, in her vote of thanks, acknowledged the efforts of the armed forces in promoting peace and unity in the country.
One of the widows of the fallen heroes, Mrs Clara Tanko, said that the annual event enabled Nigerians to remember and honour their late husbands who died defending their fatherland.
