Security man demands ₦50m ransom from employer after faking own kidnap

A 35-year-old security guard, Akpooh Edet, who worked at Rubber Estate in Ose River, Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, has been arrested after staging his own abduction and demanding a ransom of ₦50 million from his employer.

The plot unraveled when Edet was apprehended by operatives of the Ondo Amotekun Corps in Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, following a coordinated effort between the Department of State Services (DSS) in Edo and Amotekun. Edet's arrest came after the DSS was contacted by the management of Rubber Estate, who had reported the disappearance of the guard.

The DSS worked with Amotekun to track down Edet, leading to his capture at the residence of one Libon James, who may have been unaware of the kidnapping scheme. Both Edet and James are expected to be handed over to the DSS for further investigation. Oluwole Adesonlu, the Senior Security Manager of Rubber Estate, revealed that Edet had been with the company for about 10 years.

According to Adesonlu, Edet and his accomplices initially demanded a ransom of ₦50 million, which was later reduced to ₦35 million before they finally agreed to accept ₦15 million. Adesonlu recounted that after Edet went missing, the company immediately launched a search and notified the DSS.