22-year-old fashion designer and her 2 children burnt to death

A 22-year-old fashion designer, Eniola Oduse, and her two young children, four-year-old Eri and two-year-old Onoara, tragically lost their lives in a fire at their home in the Ita Marun area of Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State. Eniola’s husband, Kehinde, 25, was also caught in the blaze and is currently in critical condition at a hospital, though his exact status remains unclear.

at a hospital, though his exact status remains unclear.The devastating incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, November 26, 2024. The family had been asleep when unidentified attackers reportedly broke into their home around 2 a.m.

It was gathered that the assailants doused the apartment with petrol, focusing on the family’s room, and set it on fire. According to the victim's twin sister, Taiwo, Kehinde had opened a window in the room for ventilation, which may have been noticed by the attackers. The petrol’s strong odor woke Eniola, who alerted her husband.

As the couple tried to understand what was happening, they saw someone throw a match into their room, igniting the fire.While Kehinde managed to escape the flames, suffering severe burns, he ran to a nearby relative for help. His calls went unanswered, but fortunately, a neighbour heard his cries and rushed to assist.

Tragically, by the time they returned to the house, Eniola and the children were already beyond saving. Taiwo described how Eniola was found near the entrance, holding her children’s lifeless bodies in her arms. She had attempted to rescue them, but the intensity of the fire made it impossible.