2027: You should be worried if Buhari isn’t on your side - Ndume warns Tinubu

Senator Ali Ndume has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be wary of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s seeming lethargy towards his government.

Ndume’s warnings come amidst northern politicians' visits to Buhari in Kaduna in the past week.

The lawmaker said that although Buhari had just one vote, he remained adorable in Northern Nigeria.

Speaking on Channels Television ’s Politics Today , the former Senate Chief Whip said:

“Buhari’s followership has diminished naturally because it is different when you are not in power, and after spending eight years in power. Of course, his popularity.

"Everything has diminished—it is natural—but you can’t write him off, especially with the Northern masses. Buhari's followership has been occultic. You cannot explain it.

"If Buhari is coming here now, you will see people rushing to see him. Everybody, including those in the vegetable market, will rush here. Buhari is still with the Talakawas.

"Tinubu should be worried if Buhari is not on his side. Every number counts, and Buhari has one vote. Tinubu should also be worried about my position. Because I have one vote for him. He does not have a vote for me.”

Is the ruling party’s home on fire?

Ndume also urged President Tinubu to address the implications of the recent political visit to Buhari in Kaduna, particularly the visit led by APC governors to the former head of state.

The visit, which took place on Monday in Kaduna, was initially perceived as a routine courtesy call but has since sparked speculation about its deeper purpose.

The visit has raised questions about the unity and direction of the All Progressives Congress (APC).​

Senator Ndume emphasised the importance of maintaining cohesion within the party, especially in the northern region, which has been a significant support base for the APC.

He expressed concerns that such visits, if not properly managed, could be misinterpreted and potentially lead to divisions within the ruling party.​