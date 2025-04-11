APC youths blast Ndume over criticism of Tinubu's appointments, loan management

Senator Ali Ndume, the lawmaker representing Borno South in the 10th assembly, has been severely condemned by youths in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over his recent criticism of President Bola Tinubu's leadership of the country.

In a controversial interview earlier in the week, Ndume accused the President of lopsided appointments since his assumption of office, claiming that the latter's action violated the constitutional provision for federal character.

The Borno lawmaker also alleged that Tinubu bypassed the National Assembly in many instances to borrow N9.45 billion, which, according to him, has been spent on spurious projects.

Reacting to the allegations, youths under the aegis of the APC Youth Network Worldwide have condemned Ndume, describing his remarks about appointments and alleged mismanagement of borrowed funds as reckless, misleading, and unbecoming of a ranking lawmaker.

In a statement issued after a high-level strategy meeting in Abuja on Thursday, April 10, 2025, the group expressed deep disappointment over Ndume’s claim that the Tinubu administration was spending borrowed funds on frivolities and flouting the constitutional provision on federal character in political appointments.

According to the group's Coordinator, Abubakar Gidado, the Borno lawmaker's remarks were inaccurate and deliberately attempted to undermine public confidence in the Tinubu-led government.

“We find Senator Ndume’s comments unfortunate and disgraceful, especially coming from someone who has benefited immensely from the same APC government. His remarks do not reflect the reality of the budgeting framework and reforms introduced by this administration,” the statement said.

“President Tinubu’s budgeting process has been one of the most transparent and reform-driven systems Nigeria has seen in recent times. From cutting down on waste to prioritising capital projects and reducing recurrent expenditure, the administration has shown a deep commitment to fiscal prudence — something Ndume conveniently ignores in his emotional outbursts.”

Ndume warned to desist from making false allegations

The APC youths warned the Senator to refrain from making blanket statements without facts, noting that his concerns on federal character lack substance when weighed against actual appointments.

“The president has appointed Nigerians from all regions in strategic positions across federal ministries, agencies and parastatals. If Ndume is still stuck in the past, he should bring himself up to speed with recent developments and stop misleading the public with outdated figures,” Gidado added.

The group further accused Ndume of trying to stir up controversy to gain some relevance.

“Ndume should focus more on his legislative duties instead of grandstanding on television. We will not allow political actors to distort the hard work and vision of this administration just to satisfy personal egos or secure media headlines.”

Gidado urged the President to remain focused and ignore voices that seek to derail the government’s achievements with baseless accusations.