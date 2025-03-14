2027: Orji Kalu for president? APC chieftain talks Tinubu's chances

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has firmly rejected a call by the Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) to contest the 2027 presidential election, reaffirming his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election.

The NYLF, a coalition of 40 groups, had urged Kalu to run, suggesting Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal or Adamawa State Governor Umar Fintiri as his potential running mate.

The proposal was made during a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

However, in a statement issued by his media office and signed by George Maduka, Kalu distanced himself from any presidential ambitions.

“The presidency in 2027 is definitely out of the question for Senator Kalu. He has publicly endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election and is committed to supporting his administration’s policies,” the statement read.

Kalu dismissed speculation of a rift within the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the 2027 ticket, stressing the need to consolidate Tinubu’s economic reforms.

“To sustain these reforms, there must be a focus on long-term stability, inclusivity, and adaptability, and the President needs the maximum eight years to achieve this,” he stated.

Lauding Tinubu’s efforts in tackling Nigeria’s economic challenges, Kalu urged citizens to rally behind the administration.

“No Nigerian leader has taken on the challenge of reforming Nigeria’s dwindling economy like President Tinubu.

"Since he has taken the bull by the horns, the best thing Nigerians can do is to encourage him and re-elect him in 2027 to complete the good work he has started,” he added.