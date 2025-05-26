2027: Fresh twist as SDP faction rejects anti-Tinubu coalition

A faction of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) led by National Chairman Wole Adesina has distanced itself from any political coalition seeking to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu without a viable alternative agenda for Nigeria’s development.

In a statement released on Monday, May 26, the faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Alfa Mohammed, criticised what he described as “a desperate coalition” of aggrieved politicians aiming to remove President Tinubu from office.

“The influx of some aggrieved politicians in a desperate coalition to ‘send President Bola Ahmed Tinubu back to Lagos’ without showcasing any clear-cut alternative agenda for Nigeria’s transformation” is troubling, Mohammed said.

“The party is not for sale or lease to any group and will not be part of any anti-government plots.”

Mohammed emphasised that the SDP remains committed to engaging the federal government constructively while holding it accountable, but will not join forces with any movement that seeks to undermine the legitimacy of the 2023 general election.

The Adesina-led faction also sounded the alarm over internal power struggles, warning party leaders nationwide to resist any attempts to usurp their leadership and report such incidents to the appropriate authorities.

The SDP had earlier been speculated as a potential player in an emerging opposition coalition against the Tinubu administration.

However, internal divisions surfaced following moves by some leaders to align with the anti-Tinubu political bloc.

“The unity and integrity of the SDP are under threat,” the faction warned, as it urged party members to remain vigilant and loyal to its core values.