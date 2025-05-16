‘A hard sell': El-Rufai's SDP agenda struggles to gain ground after APC exit

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai is facing a deepening political crisis as efforts to rebuild his career under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) continue to stall in the North-West and Southern parts of Nigeria.

Just two months after his high-profile defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), El-Rufai is struggling to attract major political figures to his new political platform.

Despite a flurry of behind-the-scenes meetings, influential politicians have largely rebuffed his efforts, leaving the SDP without a viable foothold in key northern states.

“He reached out to key players, especially governors and senators, but none gave him a positive response. Not even a state assembly member,” disclosed a source familiar with the discussions.

El-Rufai's decline

El-Rufai’s political troubles began in 2023, when his nomination as a minister under President Bola Tinubu was derailed, reportedly due to a security report from the Department of State Services (DSS).

That development triggered a falling-out with the president he once strongly supported. On March 10, 2025, El-Rufai officially announced his resignation from the APC, citing a “misalignment between his values and the direction of the party.”

He pledged to turn the SDP into a formidable opposition force ahead of the 2027 elections. But early signs suggest his mission may be faltering.

In Kebbi State alone, efforts to woo prominent figures like Senators Adamu Aliero, Yahaya Abdullahi, and Garba Maidoki failed. All three reportedly reaffirmed loyalty to the APC. Even an overture to the Governor of Nasarawa State came up short.

“People simply don’t see the SDP led by El-Rufai as a viable alternative at this point,” one insider said.

The SDP's national weakness further compounds El-Rufai’s dilemma. With only two lawmakers in the National Assembly, the party remains a marginal force.

Tinubu's ties with SDP

Some observers say the party’s historical ties to President Tinubu, who once ran under its platform in the 1990s, still cast a shadow.

“There’s a general perception in the North that the SDP still carries the legacy of President Tinubu… It’s a hard sell for El-Rufai,” said another source.

In the South, his image remains controversial due to his strong backing of the Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2023.

“He’s seen as too polarising,” noted Adamu Maiyama, an APC chieftain from Kebbi.