Another boost for APC as Kano Senator dumps NNPP for ruling party

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the support for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued to grow following the arrival of Senator Kawu Sumaila, representing Kano South, from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Sumaila, a former member of the House of Representatives, rejoined the APC after leaving the party in May 2022.

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, unconfirmed reports emerged that Sumaila has tendered his resignation from the NNPP, leaving his supporters and political watchers guessing regarding his next possible destination.

However, in a post on his Facebook page later in the day, the lawmaker confirmed his defection, stressing that his primary concerns are the welfare of his immediate constituency.

“Yes, it is true — the rumours regarding my defection are accurate,” he wrote.

“All politics is local, and my primary concern has always been, and remains, the welfare of my immediate constituency.

“I am resolutely determined to advance the lives of my people, ensuring their needs are met and their future is secured,” added the former senior special assistant to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on national assembly matters.

APC continues to receive defectors

Sumaila's defection is the latest in the recent trend of opposition politicians pitching their tent with the APC as the 2027 elections draw near.

Also on Wednesday, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy, Monday Onyeme, and immediate former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, along with commissioners and key PDP stakeholders, defected to the APC.

Announcing the development, the state Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, said the decision would enable the state to collaborate with the federal government in delivering the benefits of democracy to all residents.