'Bloody Samaritan' or 'Rush' — The best Ayra Starr songs, ranked

Ayra Starr has said in interviews that she had always wanted to be a teen pop idol.

The 22-year-old, who is now a Grammy nominee, has soared higher than her dreams, scoring global pop features with mega superstars and touring across the world.

Pulse wraps up Women's History Month with the self-proclaimed 'Woman Commando' who is still at the top of her game.

While Ayra's peak is only just taking shape, let's take a look at some of the most undebatable gems from her audaciously delightful catalogue of hits, show-stoppers, and classics.

Here's a definitive ranking of Ayra Starr's most celebrated songs.

10. Santa

Afrobeats and Latin pop? Ayra Starr served it up hot and exciting. The Rvssian-produced sleeper hit featuring Puerto Rico's Rauw Alejandro and Nigeria's very own Ayra Starr is a huge bop that will definitely stand the test of time.

ALSO READ: Ayra Starr makes history as she wins Best International Act at the 2025 MOBO Awards

9. Commas

If there's anything Ayra Starr is good at, it's Afro-R&B records that tell a story of grace and success. Released as a lovely gift to fans after bagging a Grammy nomination, 'Commas' classic status is not in doubt.

8. Beggie Beggie feat Ckay

Heartbreak songs? It's Ayra's zone. Pairing up with Ckay for a resonating classic, the multi award-winning pop star delivers a scintillating performance that cannot easily be replicated.

7. Sability

'Sability' came at the right time. Is there anything better than a good ol' London-produced Afrobeats number to entertain the fans at clubs and parties?

ALSO READ: Ayra Starr leads the list of Nigerian artists with the biggest global song in 2024

It's a dance-and-lose-your-manners kinda song: nothing the mainstream audience isn't used to already.

6. Goodbye (Warm Up) feat Asake

Recruiting ex-YBNL star Asake, Ayra stays true to her form on this record, delivering a captivating performance.

Here, she is not a miserable lover begging for validation from an ex; she is an empowered baddie who knows her worth and won't settle for anything less.

5. Last Heartbreak Song feat Giveon

The shy, introverted lover persona is back. But she's still assertive enough to express her feelings on Last Heartbreak Song.

Duetting it out with one of R&B's finest Giveon, Ayra takes ownership and shows us a side we've always knew was there somewhere in her.

4. Woman Commando feat Anitta & Coco Jones

Off her sophomore studio album, 'The Year I Turn 21', 'Woman Commando' became an instant hit with fans, perfectly suited for Reels and TikTok.

A true female anthem, this record couldn't be outshined on the album.

3. Bad Vibes feat Seyi Vibez

Ayra's ability to connect with the people is unmatched. 'Bad Vibes', produced by Mystro Sugar, is one of her most memorable records of all time.

Seyi Vibez' calm and unassuming personality blends with Ayra's bold performance to deliver a classic.

'Bad Vibes' is proof that keeping it simple sometimes is best.

2. Bloody Samaritan

'Bloody Samaritan' catapulted Ayra Starr straight to the pinnacle of her career. She was no longer to be seen as just another emerging star.

1. Rush

'Rush' is undisputably the most iconic Ayra Starr song to be ever made. Having captured the continent's attention with 'Bloody Samaritan', it was only expected that a mega hit would follow.