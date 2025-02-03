Tems wins at the 67th Grammys [See Full Winners List]

Nigerian international superstar Tems won the Best African Song Performance award at the 67th Grammys.



The singer who led the Nigerian contingent with three nominations won the prize for her single 'Love Me Jeje' in a category packed with Nigerian superstars.



It was a history-making night for the two-time winner who became the first Nigerian artist to win the category.



Other historic feats include Kendrick Lamar's 5 wins which made him the second rapper since Chidish Gambino to win the Song of the Year and Record of the Year categories.



Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like US' also won the Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video awards to take his tally to 22 thus becoming the third rapper with the most Grammys.



Jay Z broke his tie (24) with Kanye West after winning for Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' which won the Album of the Year, Best Country Album, and also delivered the Best Country Duo Performance.



Beyonce's three wins at the 67th Grammys extend her record as the artist with the most wins with 35.



See the full winners list below.