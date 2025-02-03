Pulse logo
Tems wins at the 67th Grammys [See Full Winners List]

03 February 2025 at 7:22
Tems wins the Best African Music performance at 67th Grammys [See Full Winners List]
  • Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international superstar Tems won the Best African Song Performance award at the 67th Grammys.

The singer who led the Nigerian contingent with three nominations won the prize for her single 'Love Me Jeje' in a category packed with Nigerian superstars.

It was a history-making night for the two-time winner who became the first Nigerian artist to win the category.

Other historic feats include Kendrick Lamar's 5 wins which made him the second rapper since Chidish Gambino to win the Song of the Year and Record of the Year categories.

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like US' also won the Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video awards to take his tally to 22 thus becoming the third rapper with the most Grammys.

Jay Z broke his tie (24) with Kanye West after winning for Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' which won the Album of the Year, Best Country Album, and also delivered the Best Country Duo Performance.

Beyonce's three wins at the 67th Grammys extend her record as the artist with the most wins with 35.

See the full winners list below.

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

“Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

Chappell Roan

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro

Amy Allen

“Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Die With a Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

“Short n’ Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Neverender,” Justice and Tame Impala

“Von Dutch,” Charli XCX

“Brat,” Charli XCX

“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix),” FNZ and Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)

Best Rock Performance

“Now and Then,” The Beatles

“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!),” Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne

“Broken Man,” Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)

“Hackney Diamonds,” The Rolling Stones

“Flea,” St. Vincent

“All Born Screaming,” St. Vincent

“Made for Me (Live on BET),” Muni Long

“That’s You,” Lucky Daye

“Saturn,” Rob Bisel, Cian Ducrot, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon and Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)

“So Glad to Know You,” Avery*Sunshine
“Why Lawd?,” NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge)

“11:11 (Deluxe),” Chris Brown

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

“3:AM,” Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

“The Heart, the Mind, the Soul,” Tank and the Bangas

“Twinkle Twinkle Little Me,” Samara Joy featuring Sullivan Fortner

“A Joyful Holiday,” Samara Joy

“Remembrance,” Chick Corea and Béla Fleck

“Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence,” Dan Pugach Big Band

“Cubop Lives!,” Luques Curtis, Zaccai Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina and Reinaldo de Jesus

“No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin,” Meshell Ndegeocello

“Visions,” Norah Jones

“Plot Armor,” Taylor Eigsti

“Hell’s Kitchen,” Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis and Maleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys and Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

“It Takes a Woman,” Chris Stapleton

“II Most Wanted,” Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus

“The Architect,” Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé

“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell

“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell)

“Trail of Flowers,” Sierra Ferrell

“Live Vol. 1,” Billy Strings

“Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa,” The Taj Mahal Sextet

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Mileage,” Ruthie Foster

“Woodland,” Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

“Kuini,” Kalani Pe’a

“One Hallelujah,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell and Israel Houghton featuring Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Naomi Raine, songwriters

“That’s My King,” CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks and Jess Russ, songwriters

“More Than This,” CeCe Winans

“Heart of a Human,” Doe

“Church,” Cory Henry

“Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” Shakira

“Las Letras Ya No Importan,” Residente

“¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?,” Rawayana

“Boca Chueca, Vol. 1,” Carín León

“Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional),” Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

“Bemba Colora,” Sheila E. featuring Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar

“Love Me JeJe,” Tems

“Alkebulan II,” Matt B featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

“Bob Marley: One Love — Music Inspired by the Film (Deluxe),” (Various Artists)

“Triveni,” Wouter Kellerman, Eru Matsumoto and Chandrika Tandon

“Brillo, Brillo!,” Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

“The Dreamer,” Dave Chappelle

“Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration,” Jimmy Carter

“Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein,” Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin (London Symphony Orchestra)

“Dune: Part Two,” Hans Zimmer, composer

“Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord,” Winifred Phillips, composer

“It Never Went Away,” from “American Symphony”; Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Not Like Us” (Kendrick Lamar), Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Cornell Brown, Sam Canter, Jared Heinke, Jamie Rabineau and Anthony Saleh, video producers

“American Symphony” (Jon Batiste) Matthew Heineman, video director; Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman and Joedan Okun, video producers

“Brat,” Charli XCX, Brent David Freaney and Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli XCX)

“Mind Games,” Simon Hilton and Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon)

“Centennial,” Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band and Various Artists)

“Centennial,” Meagan Hennessey and Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer; Richard Martin, restoration engineer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band and Various Artists)

“I/O,” Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May, Dom Shaw and Mark “Spike” Stent, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel)

“Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit,” Mark Donahue and John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Elaine Martone

“I/O (In-Side Mix),” Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Peter Gabriel, immersive producer (Peter Gabriel)

“Strands,” Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf and Christian Euman)

“Bridge Over Troubled Water,” Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly and John Legend, arrangers (Jacob Collier featuring John Legend and Tori Kelly)

“Alma,” Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johanye Kendrick and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje featuring Regina Carter)

“Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina,” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Saariaho: Adriana Mater,” Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan and Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)

“Ochre,” Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

“Rectangles and Circumstance,” Caroline Shaw and Sō Percussion

“Bach: Goldberg Variations,” Víkingur Ólafsson

“Beyond the Years — Unpublished Songs of Florence Price,” Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist

“Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina,” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

“Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina,” Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Best American Roots Performance

“Lighthouse,” Sierra Ferrell

Best Rap Album

“Alligator Bites Never Heal,” Doechii

