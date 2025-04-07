Tems delivers thrilling performance at Dreamville festival

Nigerian international superstar Tems thrilled fans in North Carolina, where she was one of the headliners of the Dreamville festival.

The international superstar performed some of her hit singles to thousands of fans who came out to see her and other stars like PartyNextDoor perform at the annual festival organized by hometown hero J Cole.

Tems collaborated with J Cole on the track 'Free Fall' on her debut album, 'Born In The Wild,' and the duo performed the song together at the sold-out music festival.

Her appearance at the concert comes weeks after she dazzled fans in South Africa, one of the stops for her 'Born In The Wild' concert.

Since gaining global success in 2020, Tems has become one of the most sought-after African superstars.

Earlier in the year, she performed at the O2 Arena at the unveiling of Aston Martin's new car for the 2025 F1 season, which captured her status as one of the biggest African stars on the global stage.

2025 has gotten off to a busy start for the singer who won her second Grammy award for Best African Song Performance at the 67th ceremony.

In another show of her commercial acclaim, the singer recently added four new RIAA certifications to her collection.