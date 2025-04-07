Spotify for Artist: Here are 4 things you can do with it.

Spotify for Artists is a feature that provides artists, labels, and music distributors with relevant data on their music consumption.

The data provides insights into real-time listeners, countries and cities where most streams are coming from, and the revenue generated by their music.

As an artist, this data helps you and your team to know where you have most fans, which regions you need to dedicate marketing resources and even add to your tour list.

With Spotify for Artists, you can amplify your reach, serve up videos, build pre-release hype, and sell merch and tickets directly to your fans.

4 benefits of Spotify for Artists

Spotify for Artists is designed to help musicians manage their careers, grow their fanbase, and thrive in the highly competitive streaming world.

In addition, the app is an all-in-one toolkit designed to help musicians navigate the fast-evolving, data-centric world of music streaming.

Unreleased Song Submissions for Playlist Consideration

One of the platform’s most notable features is its ability to connect artists directly with Spotify’s curation team.

By allowing musicians to submit unreleased tracks for playlist consideration, Spotify for Artists offers a unique opportunity to gain visibility through playlists—a crucial driver of streams and discovery on the platform.

Artists can pitch unreleased tracks directly to Spotify’s curation team for potential inclusion in highly influential playlists, which are key to boosting streams and fan discovery.

Fan Insights

The platform provides detailed analytics, giving artists a clear understanding of their audience—who they are, where they’re located, and how they engage with music.

Promotional Tools

Features like “promo cards” and “Discovery Mode” help artists enhance their visibility and reach new fans.

Profile Management

Musicians have full control over their Spotify profiles, allowing them to update their images, share personal stories, and connect directly with listeners.

With 120,000 new tracks hitting streaming platforms daily, Spotify for Artists is an indispensable resource for musicians looking to establish themselves in a crowded and competitive industry.