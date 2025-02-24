Shallipopi's new single 'Laho' is back on Spotify after being taking down

Released on February 21, this is the Shalliopi's first single of 2025 which earlier went viral on TikTok after he teased on his social media page.





Just a day after its release, the single was taking down from popular streaming platform Spotify. This came as a dissapointemnet for many of his fans and music consumers who use the streaming platform that is one of the most popular in Nigeria and which paid out 23 billion naira to Nigerian artists in 2023.



The single is now back up on Spotify hours after it was taking off the platform.



Although the rapper didn't give a reason for the take down, it is suspected to be a result of contractual infrigements between Shallipopi and his previous label Dapper to who he unceremoniously left before the end of his contract.



'Laho' is Shallipopi's first single since he parted ways with Dapper Music over claims of lack of financial transparency, conflict of interest, and an attempt to commit him to a forever contract.