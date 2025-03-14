Rybeena shows the making of a versatile star with 'Virtuoso' [Review]

Rybeena's breakout song, 'Id.Me,' is the typical hustler's anthem delivered with the poignancy of a young man desiring more in a society that gives very little.

In an interview with Apple Music Africa Now Radio , the singer confirmed that the song is the most emotional he ever penned, especially since it captures the inner city reality of youngsters venturing into fraud in the hopes of securing a big payday.

Fraud as undesirable as it may be, as long interjected with Nigerian music . In the modern era of Nigerian pop music, several songs have celebrated the big wins of advance fee frauds and its constantly evolving varieties.

It's from these lenses of a hustler that Rybeena crafts his album 'Virtuoso' where he showcases the making of a versatile artist. Through Fuji and Highlife melodies, Afrobeats flow, and Dancehall fusion, he shows the industry of an artist that can shape-shift across genre lines.

On the Makossa-inspired strings and drill kicks of 'Ivory Coast,' Rybeena samples an all-timer Afrobeats classic and the ultimate Yahoo boy anthem in Olu Maintain's 'Yahooze' as he celebrates the hustler's fast life through impressive Fuji melodies.

Like a true student of the genre, he hails influential figures, such as Damilola "Dapper" Akinwunmi , to whose label he's signed to, and hip hop icon Olamide Baddo , who co-signed him.

On the standout track 'New Taker,' Rybeena poignantly delivers high-level Afropop melodies molded by the tonal inflections of his Islamic background. A man who has seen both sides of the hustle, he advises new takers to learn to hit the breaks and live in the moment because the hustle never ends.

On 'Despacito,' he infuses some Spanish he picked up from Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee's famous hit single. He delivers suitable melodies on the Highlife record where sweet talks an unyielding damsel over a sampling of Stanley Okorie's viral hit 'Billionaire'.

Yoruba bata and gangan drums take center stage on the poorly titled 'Amapiapala,'(perhaps to capture the blend of Apala and Amapiano).

Rybeena holds up his status as an "omo ope" (loosely translates into a young successful man mostly used to describe internet fraudsters) through lines that capture his laser focus on the money and the popularity of transactional sex and recreational drugs within the hustlers' ranks.

He doubles down on the central themes of hustling, savviness, and a good time on the log drum punctuated 'Agba Singing' where he shows off his industrous melodies and Islamic back ground which he also showcased on the Reggae fusion '1999'.

On 'World Best,' he taps Street hop star Tee Dollar, who also knows a thing or two about hustling for a chest-thumping that he shares the husters dream of fast cars, luxury watches, and the individuality (every man for himself philosophy) that shapes their reality.

On 'Dealer,' he links up with another Street pop star TI Blaze to narrate the overwhelming nature of the rat race and the need for escapism.

Success, espeically one that shuts up detractors is a major motivation for several stars inlcuding, Rybeena who draws motivation from the dismissive comments of a critic on 'Go Harder' where he shares his statement of purpose.

Rybeena's 'Virtuoso' excels in the sonic and production range it showcases while exploring subject matters that capture his reality. His mastery of Yoruba language, reluctance to explore it, and the versatility of his melodies help to make a sonically satisfying album.

For the inner city listeners who form the bulk of his followership, these themes of hustling, fast life, and individuality are a creed. However, they limit Rybeena from tapping into a wider base that his talent deserves.

This writer believes that should he be willing to widen his scope beyond that of a hustler documenting the reality of a section of society (irrespective of how original it's to him) and write with a broader context that matches the utility of his melodies, then mainstream success isn't far away.