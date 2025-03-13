Rising Afrobeats star Rybeena explains why he named himself after popular soft drink

Rybeena is one of the rising stars whose music is adding much-needed diversity to Nigerian street pop.



The singer first made waves from his hit record 'Id.Me' which earned him attention of fans and notable stars like Nigerian hip hop icon Olamide Baddo.



Since breaking into the mainstream, the singer has become one of the exciting Street hop stars whose music is documenting the realities of life in the inner cities.



Rybeena recently released a new project titled 'Virtuoso' which holds the viral songs 'World Best' and 'Agba Singing'.



In a recent interview with Apple Music, the singer shares insights into the creative process and thoughts behind some of the songs on the project. He also revealed the meaning behind his stagename.

On the creative process behind the album, Rybeena revealed that he wanted to make an album with multiple sounds.





"I just wanted to make something that musically had everything, but [was] still totally original. I just want my fans to feel love, stay connected, stay true to yourself, stay yourself. Positive energy, always."

On the track '1999,' Rybeena calls it a Reggae fusion song that tells a personal story.



"This track has a reggae fusion feel to it, and the song is actually talking about me, how I [was] brought up, my background, and kind of all I came from. It's about my true self, so the song actually means a lot to me—a lot!"

The singer's stage name carries similarities with a popular Nigerian beverage. According to him, the inspiration came from a desire to be unique.



"I was recording my first-ever track, and the funniest thing is, the producer liked what he was drinking. I was thinking of a new name, because I was new to the music. I was just like, “What can I do?" Then I saw the Ribena! It's unique, and I can attach it to many things."

Rybeena is signed to Nigerian music label Dapper Music, which he described as a great union.



"It feels great to be among one of the best record labels in Africa. It's been a great relationship between us, and everything is working—and it will only get better!"