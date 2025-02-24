Rema's 'Is It A Crime' is the most streamed Nigerian song of 2025 so far on Spotify

2025 is already picking up the pace in Nigerian music, with several stars kicking off what is expected to be another album-filled year.

Rema's 'Baby (Is It A Crime)' is the most streamed Nigerian song of 2025 so far on Spotify.

The single released on February 7, 2024, after weeks of anticipation samples the track 'Is It A Crime' from the iconic 'Promise' album by British band Sade.

Three weeks after its release, Rema's new single is leading the list of the most streamed Nigerian songs of 2025 on Spotify with just over 14 million streams.

OdumoduBlvck's new single 'Pity This Boy' featuring Victony is off to a brilliant start having garnered 7.5 million streams. 2025 is already off to an eventful start for the rapper who recently secured 8 nominations including Next Rated for the 17th Headies .

Gospel Star Lawrence Oyor's 'Favour' has made an early impact in 2025 thanks to its message of hope that has helped it to secure 6.6 million streams.

Asake kicked off 2025 with the single 'Why Love,' which has accumulated 3.2 million streams so far.

Other songs in the top 10 include Ayra Starr's 'All The Love' and Burna Boy's latest single update, which precedes his highly anticipated eighth album, 'No Signs of Weakness'.

Top 10 most streamed Nigerian songs of 2025 so far on Spotify. (Feb 24)