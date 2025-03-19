Across the history of Nigerian music, female stars have held their own by delivering hit records that capture the depth of their talent.



These songs reflect the evolution of Nigerian music and showcase the superstar status of these women whose work has formed a spine for the female arm of the industry.



From Headies Record of the Year win to the Grammy award, Nigerian female stars have left a mark in the music industry.



In celebration of International Women's Month, here are 10 iconic songs by Nigerian female stars.

1. Tiwa Savage - 'Kele Kele Love'

Tiwa Savage is a Nigerian music royalty whose talent and drive have created a spine for the women's end of the industry.



In 2011, her break-out single 'Kele Kele Love' showcased the depth of her talent and dared the Nigerian conservatism as it announced her as a sex symbol.

2. Yemi Alade - 'Johnny'

Yemi Alade rubs shoulders with the biggest acts in African music and when an inquest is taken into how it all began, it leads straight to her breakout hit single 'Johnny'.

The song was an instant smash hit that captivated listeners, rocketed her to fame, and attained classic status.

Simi - 'Joromi'

Simi has for a decade dazzled listeners with her captivating vocals. In 2018, she made history by winning the Headies Record of the Year Prize for her highlife-fusing hit single 'Joromi'.

4. Jodie - 'Kuchi Kuchi'

Jodie delivered an unlikely smash hit record with her song 'Kuchi Kuchi' which tells the story of the emotional connection between mother and child.



The song which thrived for its reliability and sonic appeal has now achieved classical status.

5. Mo'Cheddah - 'Ko Ma Roll'

This single rocketed Mo'Cheddah to fame thereby making her one of the hottest new acts on the continent.



The single contributed to the popularity of female acts and is still fondly looked upon.

6. Niyola - 'Toh Bad'

This love record dominated TV and Radio stations for a long time while also launching Niyola into mainstream fame.



The song is a classic love song and one of the most popular hits from a Nigerian female act.

7. Omawumi - 'If You Ask Me'

This single did not only thrill listeners, but it also passed a key message on different forms of abuse women are exposed to in society.



This song is popular amongst listeners of all ages and is a classic record in Afrobeats.

Tems - 'Love Me Jeje'

Tems made history with her reimagination of the Seyi Sodumi classic record 'Love Me Jeje'.



The love tune takes on a new dimension as Tems adds her warm melodies and colourful writing to the song.



'Love Me Jeje' enjoyed instant success and it won her the award for the Best African Song Performance at the 67th Grammys.

Cynthia Morgan - 'German Juice'

Cynthia Morgan's entry into the industry brought much-needed diversity as she dazzled listeners with her Dancehall style.



She left an indelible mark in the female arm of Afrobeats with her hit singles among which 'German Juice' ranks high.

9. Waje feat Muna- 'So Inspired'

When two talented women combined to create a special anthem that speaks to the strength of females, the result became an enduring hit.

10. Ayra Starr - 'Rush'