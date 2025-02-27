ICYMI: Femi Otedola hosts Afrobeats stars, Wizkid and Burna Boy

Nigerian business mogul, Femi Otedola hosted Afrobeats superstars, Wizkid and Burna Boy to a dinner experience at his Lagos home on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

The Chairman of FBN Holdings was pleased to host the music stars as he took to his various social media pages to post pictures from the dinner.

The 62-year-old Ibadan-born billionaire described the meeting as a true privilege. He further expressed admiration for the impact of Afrobeats on the global stage.

"A true privilege to host some of our biggest music icons. Always inspiring to share ideas and celebrate the global movement that is Afrobeats 🎼 …F.Ote💲," he wrote.

Otedola earlier hosted Tony Elumelu at his Dubai residence. Taking to his Instagram page, he shared a photo of both of them together and captioned it, "It was a pleasure to host my good friend “African Pride”, Tony Elumelu, at my Dubai residence last night. Building bridges, sharing visions, and celebrating excellence!"

