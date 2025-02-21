Gospel music star Sumisola Agbebi releases new album 'The Glory'

Afro-gospel powerhouse Sunmisola Agbebi has released her highly anticipated 9-track EP, 'The Glory'.
This project is a soul-stirring project that captures the essence of worship, faith, and the undeniable presence of God.
With a sound rooted in spirituality yet bold enough to transcend borders, 'The Glory' is a testament to Sunmisola’s ever-growing impact on the global gospel scene.
This project release comes at a defining moment in her career. Sunmisola recently became the first female Afro-gospel artist to surpass 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, a historic feat that underscores the genre’s increasing global resonance.
Further solidifying her rise, she has been named Spotify’s EQUAL Artist for February, joining a prestigious lineup of female artists championing change and representation across the music industry.
Building on the momentum of her past releases, 'The Glory' is an offering of devotion and gratitude.
With each track, Sunmisola channels a divine message, inviting listeners into a space of reverence and celebration. This body of work is not just an artistic statement—it’s a testament to a journey marked with grace, growth, and boundless faith.
Sumisola's career has been one divinely charted with every step leading her to greater heights. Since her musical journey began at the tender age of four, she has grown into a super talent whose music lifts the spirit.
Over the years, she has released impactful songs such as 'B'ola' and 'My Daddy, My Daddy,' the latter featuring Lawrence Oyor. Her collaborations extend to various artists, and she frequently engages in spontaneous worship sessions alongside her husband, fellow gospel singer Yinka Okeleye.
Her discography includes singles like 'Amazing'(2020), 'Koseunti' (2022), and 'B'Ola (Honour)'(2023). She has also been featured in tracks such as 'He's Alive' by Folabi Nuel in 2023.
With her new release, Sunmisola Agbebi continues to inspire many with her devotion to gospel music, her dynamic performances, and her unwavering commitment to her faith.
‘THE GLORY’ TRACK LISTING
1. Aileyipada (Acoustic)
2. Arise
3. Adun ( Acoustic)
4. Adun Ft Yinka Okeleye
5. Awamaridi
6. Awa Ti De
7. B’ola (swahili version)
8. Aileyipada
9. Holy spirit