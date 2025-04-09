Drake sets new record for the most all-time RIAA certification units

In a report by music chart news platform Chart Data, Canadian superstar Drake has become the first artist in history to reach 500 million RIAA certification units.

This history making feat is a testament to his status as one of the most commercial artists globally, especially in the United States where he holds multiple charting records.

He recently set a new record for the cumulative weeks on the Billboard 200 after breaking the record previously held by The Beatles.

He also recently scored his 14th NO. 1 song as a soloist, thanks to his recent collaborative album with PartyNextDoor '$ome $exy 4 U.'

Drake's 14th NO. 1 Billboard 200 topping album saw him equal hip hop icon Jay Z and Pop music megastar Taylor Swift as joint second.

It also put Drake just five NO. 1 albums behind the record of 19 chart-topping albums set by The Beatles.

Among other landmark feats recorded by Drake in the United States are his 13 NO. 1 hits, which equaled Micheal Jackson's record as the male soloist with the most NO. 1 song on Billboard Hot 100.

Drake also holds the record for the artist with the most songs on Spotify, with over 1 billion streams. He boasts of an impressive 16 songs that have surpassed this milestone.

2025 is expected to be a busy year for Drake who was recently announced as the highest-selling rapper of 2024 by IFPI.

The Canadian history-breaking artist is also the second best-selling artist of 2024 behind Taylor Swift, who topped the list for the third consecutive year and fifth overall time.

Drake is the highest-ranking rapper, ahead of Eminem who is NO. ,8 and Kendrick Lamar who ranks at NO. 9 and with whom he had a high-profile rap beef in 2024.

