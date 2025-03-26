Davido teases new song off his upcoming album '5ive'

While appearing in a Twitch live stream with Nigerian alternative music star and Content creator Cruel Santino, Davido previewed two songs in his upcoming album '5ive'.

The hitmaker previewed one song produced by long-term associate Shizzi, who contributed to some of Davido's biggest hits, including his career-defining smash hit 'Dami Duro'.

On the stream, Davido shared why he chose to call his upcoming album 'Five'.



He also revealed that Victony will be a guest artist on the album, while Selebobo also produced one of the songs.

The album, initially scheduled for release on March 15, 2025, has been moved back to April 18.

2025 has already gotten off to a busy start for Davido who secured his fifth Grammy nomination at the 67th Grammys where he got the nod for the Best African Song Performance for his part on Chris Brown's 'Sensational'.





Davido was also nominated in 5 categories including the Artist of the Year at the upcoming 17th Headies.

Ahead of the album release, Davido has released two singles 'Awuke' featuring Jamaican Dancehall sensation YG Marley and 'Funds' featuring Chike and OdumoduBlvck.



In the social media post announcing his next album, the hitmaker described it as one straight from the heart.

'5ive' is also expected to feature a collaboration with Nigerian superstar Omah Lay, who, in an interview, revealed that the song is a perfect partnership.