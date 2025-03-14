Davido releases new single 'Be There Still' ahead of upcoming album '5ive'

Davido has released a new single titled 'Be There Still'.

The 5-time Grammy-nominated singer earlier shared the news in a post on his social media account on February 26, 2025.



The single, released on March 14, features uptempo Amapiano log drum fusion and a blend of pidgin and English. The song sees Davido restate his status as a superstar who will remain at the summit of the game.



The single comes ahead of Davido's highly anticipated fifth album 'Five' which is scheduled for release on April 18.

2025 has already gotten off to a busy start for Davido who secured his fifth Grammy nomination at the 67th Grammys where he got the nod for the Best African Song Performance for his part on Chris Brown's 'Sensational'.





Davido was also recently nominated in 5 categories, including the Artist of the Year at the upcoming 17th Headies, which extends his record as one of the most decorated artists in the awards history.

Ahead of the album release, Davido has released two singles 'Awuke' featuring Jamaican Dancehall sensation YG Marley and 'Funds' featuring Chike and OdumoduBlvck.



In the social media post announcing his next album, the hitmaker described it as one straight from the heart.