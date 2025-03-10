Davido joins Vybez Kartel as headliners for 2025 Summerjam festival Germany

Nigerian superstar Davido will be joining Jamaican reggae icon Vybez Kartel as the headliners for the 2025 Summerjam Festival scheduled for June 4- 6, 2025, in Germany.
Davido will be gracing the stage a year after Grammy winner Burna Boy headlined the festival.
Other artists billed for the 2025 edition include Jamaican stars Beenieman, Morgan Heritage, and Beenie Man, among other dancehall and reggae stars.
2025 has gotten off to a busy start for the 5 time Grammy nominee, who recently announced a new single titled 'Be There Still,' which is set for release on March 15.
The song will be his last release, with the album set to follow on April 18. '5ive' will have 17 tracks, which is the same number of tracks from all his previously released four albums.
Ahead of the album release, Davido has released two singles 'Awuke' featuring Jamaican Dancehall sensation YG Marley and 'Funds' featuring Chike and OdumoduBlvck.
In the social media post announcing his next album, the hitmaker described it as one straight from the heart.
'5ive' is also expected to feature a collaboration with Nigerian superstar Omah Lay, who, in an interview, revealed that the song is a perfect partnership.
Adekunle Gold also recently teased a possible guest appearance on the album, which Davido and his fans will expect to follow in the footsteps of his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.
Before his headline Summerjam Festival performance in Germany, Davido will be competing in six categories, including the Artist of the Year, at the upcoming 17th Headies.