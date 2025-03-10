Davido joins Vybez Kartel as headliners for 2025 Summerjam festival Germany

Nigerian superstar Davido will be joining Jamaican reggae icon Vybez Kartel as the headliners for the 2025 Summerjam Festival scheduled for June 4- 6, 2025, in Germany.



Davido will be gracing the stage a year after Grammy winner Burna Boy headlined the festival.



Other artists billed for the 2025 edition include Jamaican stars Beenieman, Morgan Heritage, and Beenie Man, among other dancehall and reggae stars.

2025 has gotten off to a busy start for the 5 time Grammy nominee, who recently announced a new single titled 'Be There Still,' which is set for release on March 15.

The song will be his last release, with the album set to follow on April 18. '5ive' will have 17 tracks, which is the same number of tracks from all his previously released four albums.