Davido is set to bring his star power to the remix of Amapiano hit 'Bibi Marung'

The song is set to be Davido's first collaboration of 2025 and will proceed with the release of his upcoming album '5ive'.





It also becomes the five-time Grammy nominee's latest collaboration with South African stars with whom he has a storied history of hit records including 'Tchelete' with Mafikizolo, 'The Sound' with DJ Buck and Uhuru, and 'Juice Back' with Nasty C among others.





'Bibi Marung' has enjoyed huge commercial success since its release making it among one of the trending songs in South Africa. The song which has garnered over 17 million Spotify streams is set to receive more boost with Davido's guest verse.





2025 is expected to be a busy year for Davido who was nominated for the 67th Grammys for Best African Music Performace.





The award-winning star will release his fifth album 'Five' on March 15. The project has been preceded by the songs 'Awuke' feat YG Marley and 'Funds' featuring OdumoduBlvck and Chike.





Omah Lay has earlier revealed that he will be featuring on the album which Davido has described as his best yet.