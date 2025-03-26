Davido explains why his upcoming album is called '5ive'

While appearing on a Twitch stream hosted by alternative music star and content creator Cruel Santino, Davido revealed that the title for his upcoming album '5ive' was selected to reflect that it was his fifth LP.

The 5-time Grammy nominee shared that after releasing the Time Trilogy 'A Glood Time,' the hit-filled 'A Better Time,' and the record-breaking 'Timeless,' it was time to move on.

The hitmaker further shared that while the title '5ive' doesn't carry any significant undertone, research into the number 5 will provide a deeper connotation.

Ahead of his upcoming album, Davido recently released a new single titled 'Be There Still'.

The single, released on March 14, features uptempo Amapiano log drum fusion and a blend of pidgin and English.

The song shows Davido restating his status as a superstar who will remain at the summit.

The single comes ahead of Davido's highly anticipated fifth album 'Five', scheduled for release on April 18.

2025 has already gotten off to a busy start for Davido, who secured his fifth Grammy nomination at the 67th Grammys, where he got the nod for the Best African Song Performance for his part on Chris Brown's 'Sensational'.

Davido was also recently nominated in 5 categories, including the Artist of the Year at the upcoming 17th Headies, which extends his record as one of the most decorated artists in the awards history.

Ahead of the album release, Davido has released two singles 'Awuke' featuring Jamaican Dancehall sensation YG Marley, and 'Funds' featuring Chike and OdumoduBlvck.

In the social media post announcing his next album, the hitmaker described it as one straight from the heart.