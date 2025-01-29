Pulse logo
Bruno Mars reaches historic 150 million Spotify monthly listeners

29 January 2025 at 9:30
Grammy-winning singer Bruno Mars has reached 150,000,000 monthly Spotify listeners to set a new record
In another landmark feat, American global music star Bruno Mars has become the first artist to reach 150 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Since releasing the singles 'Die With A Smile' with Lady Gaga and his guest appearance on Rose's 'APT', the superstar has remained at the summit of Spotify monthly listeners list where he continues to break records.

These singles are his first releases since he collaborated with Anderson .Paak for their 2021 Grammy Album of the Year winning project 'An Evening With The Silk Sonic'.

Bruno Mars earlier surpassed the previous record of 120 million Spotify monthly listeners set by The Weeknd.

Canadian star The Weeknd was the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners before breaking his record by reaching a whopping 120 million listeners.

Top 20 highest Spotify monthly listeners as of January 29, 2025

1. Bruno Mars - 150,026,411

2. The Weeknd - 118,182,490

3. Lady Gaga - 118,015,982

4. Billie Eilish - 105,118,967

5. Coldplay - 91,053,638

6. Bad Bunny - 89,849,475

7. Rihanna - 88,618,899

8. Taylor Swift - 87,467,237

9. Ariana Grande - 86,006,957

10. SZA - 83,491,927

11. Justin Bieber - 82,583,526

12. Kendrick Lamar - 81,405,905

13. David Guetta - 74,717,185

14. Drake - 73,697,454

15. Eminem - 73,296,415

16. Sabrina Carpenter - 72,189,619

17. ROSÉ - 70,977,411

18. Post Malone - 69,802,311

19. Travis Scott - 69,279,115

20. Ed Sheeran - 68,799,488

Bruno Mars's record-breaking feat is a testament to his status as one of the biggest global pop stars. His music has sold millions of units, thus making him one of the most commercial artists of the 21st century.

Bruno Mars has garnered over 36 billion Spotify streams with 14 songs with over a billion streams which put in within touching distance of the record of 16 songs held by Canadian megastar Drake.

The singer has also won 15 Grammys from 31 nominations, making him one of the most awarded Popstars in the Recording Academy's history.

