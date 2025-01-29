In another landmark feat, American global music star Bruno Mars has become the first artist to reach 150 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Since releasing the singles 'Die With A Smile' with Lady Gaga and his guest appearance on Rose's 'APT', the superstar has remained at the summit of Spotify monthly listeners list where he continues to break records.

These singles are his first releases since he collaborated with Anderson .Paak for their 2021 Grammy Album of the Year winning project 'An Evening With The Silk Sonic'.

Bruno Mars earlier surpassed the previous record of 120 million Spotify monthly listeners set by The Weeknd.



Canadian star The Weeknd was the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners before breaking his record by reaching a whopping 120 million listeners.

Top 20 highest Spotify monthly listeners as of January 29, 2025

1. Bruno Mars - 150,026,411 2. The Weeknd - 118,182,490 3. Lady Gaga - 118,015,982 4. Billie Eilish - 105,118,967 5. Coldplay - 91,053,638 6. Bad Bunny - 89,849,475 7. Rihanna - 88,618,899 8. Taylor Swift - 87,467,237 9. Ariana Grande - 86,006,957 10. SZA - 83,491,927 11. Justin Bieber - 82,583,526 12. Kendrick Lamar - 81,405,905 13. David Guetta - 74,717,185 14. Drake - 73,697,454 15. Eminem - 73,296,415 16. Sabrina Carpenter - 72,189,619 17. ROSÉ - 70,977,411 18. Post Malone - 69,802,311 19. Travis Scott - 69,279,115 20. Ed Sheeran - 68,799,488

Bruno Mars's record-breaking feat is a testament to his status as one of the biggest global pop stars. His music has sold millions of units, thus making him one of the most commercial artists of the 21st century.

Bruno Mars has garnered over 36 billion Spotify streams with 14 songs with over a billion streams which put in within touching distance of the record of 16 songs held by Canadian megastar Drake.