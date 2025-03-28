African China joins 30 Days Rant Challenge with new song, scores Tinubu's govt F9

In a video shared on social media, the Ajegunle-born musician joined the ongoing 30 Days Rant Challenge with his children, who sang his new single that highlights Nigeria's ongoing economic challenges.

The song titled 'Photocopy' indicts the Nigerian government and political class over their criminal mismanagement of the country.

On the record that packs the Galala sound popularised and favoured by African China, he tagged the current administration a terrible and corrupt one who have failed to alleviate the citizens' pain.

In the music video, African China wore a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform, which points to a solidarity with NYSC member Ushie Rita Uguamaye, who came under fire from the corps management following her criticism of President Tinubu, whom she described as terrible.

The backlash she suffered attracted solidarity from Nigerians who proceeded to join her on a 30 Days Rant Challenge, where individuals take to social media to share their economic challenges under the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

Amidst the rockteing inflation and high unemployment that has rocked the country following what several critics have tagged President Tinubu's poorly conceived reforms, the 30 Day Rant has garnered widespread support, including from public figures.